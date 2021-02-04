US Markets
GameStop, AMC shares fall in Frankfurt

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment fell in early trade on Thursday.

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop GMEa.F and cinema operator AMC Entertainment AH9.F fell in early trade on Thursday.

Shares of GameStop GME.N, which fell to $89 in after-market U.S. trade on Wednesday, were down 12.1% to 79.20 euros ($95.09).

AMC Entertainment AMC.N, which settled at $8.60 in aftermarket trade, fell 8.6% to 7.45 euros ($8.94).

(1 euro = $1.20058)

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Jason Neely)

