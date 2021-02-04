GameStop, AMC shares fall in Frankfurt

Corrects AMC percentage fall to 8.6%, not 11%

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Frankfurt-listed shares in retail trader darlings such as videogame store GameStop GMEa.F and cinema operator AMC Entertainment AH9.F fell in early trade on Thursday.

Shares of GameStop GME.N, which fell to $89 in after-market U.S. trade on Wednesday, were down 12.1% to 79.20 euros ($95.09).

AMC Entertainment AMC.N, which settled at $8.60 in aftermarket trade, fell 8.6% to 7.45 euros ($8.94).

(1 euro = $1.20058)

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Jason Neely)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6318 4876;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.