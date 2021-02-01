GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares of videogame retailer GameStop GME.N and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N jumped 6.4% and 18.4%, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.

The moves build on a rally of more than 200% last week for AMC and nearly 400% for GameStop that was fueled by a social media-driven trading frenzy.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

