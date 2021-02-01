US Markets
GME

GameStop, AMC jump as retail trading frenzy builds

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 6.4% and 18.4%, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares of videogame retailer GameStop GME.N and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N jumped 6.4% and 18.4%, respectively, in early pre-market trading on Monday.

The moves build on a rally of more than 200% last week for AMC and nearly 400% for GameStop that was fueled by a social media-driven trading frenzy.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME AMC KOSS BB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular