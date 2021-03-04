GameStop, AMC both spike before paring gains

US Markets
Shares in Reddit-darling GameStop climbed to a session high of $147.87 as volume spiked on Thursday afternoon and the video game retailer's stock was last up 4.5% after paring some gains.

Stock last traded at $129.80 after hitting its highest point since a surge in the heavily shorted stock on Feb. 25, the company's biggest trading volume day ever. Trading volume was last at 0.5 times GameStop's 10-day moving average.

Meanwhile AMC Entertainment AMC.N, another focus for Reddit investing forum Wallstreetbets, also saw a spike in trading around the same time, but after rising as high as $8.56 it quickly sunk back to negative territory and was last down 7.6%.

