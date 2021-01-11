GameStop agrees to appoint three directors on investor's demand

Jan 11 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N said on Monday it signed an agreement with investor Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures LLC to appoint three new directors to its board, including Cohen.

Alan Attal and Jim Grube will be the other directors on GameStop's board, the company said.

