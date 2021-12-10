Gamestop: This Top Analyst Takes a Wait-And-See Stance Until a Clear Plan Emerges

There’s not much left of 2021, a year which began with the rise of the meme stock, the movement spearheaded by GameStop (GME), whose incredible short squeeze fueled surge at the start of the year made headlines across the globe.

Much has been made of the disconnect between the video game retailer’s real-world performance vs. the massive share gains (up by 690% year-to-date even after pulling back from the early year highs) and it is a conversation that is unlikely to abate following the company’s latest quarterly statement.

The Q3 earnings were a mixed affair with revenue increasing year-over-year by 30% to $1.3 billion, in the process beating the estimates by $110 million. However, the company missed badly on the bottom-line, with EPS of -$1.39 falling short of the Street’s call by $0.81.

The losses can be attributed to GameStop’s still rather mysterious plans to transform itself to a tech powerhouse with SG&A rising while the company has made more than 200 senior hires.

That said, do earnings results really matter in this instance as the stock’s performance is only loosely tied to fundamentals? This is a point made by Baird’s Colin Sebastian.

“While we recognize that GameStop is in the early stages of reformulating its retail strategy to reflect the realities of the digital age, including the rapid shift away from physical video game sales and the broader transition to e-commerce, we believe share price volatility is tied more closely to non-fundamental trading, social media influences and other factors that make it difficult, at least in the near term, to make a reasonable stock rating recommendation to institutional investors,” Sebastian noted.

While the company has lofty plans which include competing with Amazon on the commerce front and building an NFT platform, Sebastian bemoans the lack of “transparency around the product roadmap.”

As such, until the company communicates its new business strategy more clearly, which will enable investors to better gauge its “intrinsic value and prospects for future free cash flow generation,” the 5-star analyst is temporarily taking his rating and price target off the table. (See GME stock forecast on TipRanks)

