GameSquare’s Stream Hatchet publishes Q3 report

Stream Hatchet has released its Q3 2024 report, revealing significant growth trends in gaming and live-streaming viewership. This quarter, live streaming viewership is at 8.5 billion hours watched, with a 12% year-over-year increase-the highest growth since the pandemic’s peak. Key players in this resurgence include platforms like Kick and YouTube Gaming, with top creators drawing audiences worldwide. “Live streaming is at the forefront of a broader shift in how audiences engage with entertainment,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare (GAME). “The Stream Hatchet Q3 2024 report demonstrates that as video continues to dominate the entertainment industry and creator economy, platforms like YouTube Gaming and Kick are seizing opportunities to reshape the competitive landscape. This data underscores a trend where audience attention-and platform strategies-are diversifying, fueling innovation and growth in live streaming as a primary medium of engagement.”

