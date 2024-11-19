News & Insights

Stocks

GameSquare price target lowered to $4 from $5 at Roth MKM

November 19, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on GameSquare (GAME) to $4 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “strong” with pro-forma revenue up 10%, gross margin up significantly and adjusted EBITDA loss continuing to improve, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that its new price target reflects an enterprise value to expected revenue multiple that is more in line with stocks that it views being comparable to GameSquare.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GAME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.