GameSquare price target lowered to $4 from $5 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on GameSquare (GAME) to $4 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “strong” with pro-forma revenue up 10%, gross margin up significantly and adjusted EBITDA loss continuing to improve, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that its new price target reflects an enterprise value to expected revenue multiple that is more in line with stocks that it views being comparable to GameSquare.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.