GameSquare initiated with an Outperform rating, $3 target at Northland

As previously reported, Northland initiated coverage of GameSquare (GAME) with an Outperform rating and $3 price target The firm believes GameSquare is “reshaping the landscape of digital media and entertainment” by connecting publishers, brands, and youth audiences through its marketing technology, creative services, and “portfolio of highly sought after talent & brands,” most notably FaZe, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GAME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.