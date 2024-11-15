News & Insights

GameSquare Holdings Strengthens Financial Position and Reports Record Revenue

November 15, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

GameSquare Holdings ( (GAME) ) has shared an update.

GameSquare Holdings has entered into a significant Note Purchase Agreement, raising $3.25 million through a senior secured promissory note and an additional $10 million via a convertible note with Gigamoon Media. This strategic move aims to bolster GameSquare’s financial flexibility, allowing for debt repayment and further investment in growth initiatives. GameSquare reported a record third-quarter revenue of $26.4 million, attributing the success to cost reduction and integration of acquisitions, with optimistic forecasts for continued growth and profitability in 2024.

