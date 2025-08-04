GameSquare Board Authorizes To Buy Back Up To $5 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME), a media, entertainment, and technology company, Monday said its Board has authorized the company to repurchase up to $5 million of shares.

GameSquare also said it began its previously disclosed Ethereum (ETH) treasury strategy through the partnership with Dialectic. It has increased its treasury holdings to 15,630.07 ETH by purchasing 2,717 of Ethereum for $10 million. GameSquare targets onchain yields of 8% to 14% annually through the partnership. "Every dollar of net income our Ethereum yield strategy generates can be used to buy back our stock, provided it trades below $1.50 per share under our current plan.... With over $60 million now deployed in ETH and NFT purchases, we're focused on turning Ethereum from a passive asset into a source of recurring revenue. This strategy is about more than just holding crypto, it's about generating real returns, creating shareholder value, and building a new revenue stream for the business," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.