Markets
GAME

GameSquare Board Authorizes To Buy Back Up To $5 Mln Of Shares

August 04, 2025 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME), a media, entertainment, and technology company, Monday said its Board has authorized the company to repurchase up to $5 million of shares.

GameSquare also said it began its previously disclosed Ethereum (ETH) treasury strategy through the partnership with Dialectic. It has increased its treasury holdings to 15,630.07 ETH by purchasing 2,717 of Ethereum for $10 million. GameSquare targets onchain yields of 8% to 14% annually through the partnership. "Every dollar of net income our Ethereum yield strategy generates can be used to buy back our stock, provided it trades below $1.50 per share under our current plan.... With over $60 million now deployed in ETH and NFT purchases, we're focused on turning Ethereum from a passive asset into a source of recurring revenue. This strategy is about more than just holding crypto, it's about generating real returns, creating shareholder value, and building a new revenue stream for the business," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GAME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.