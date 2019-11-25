Gamesa Corp Tech Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GCTAF

In trading on Monday, shares of Gamesa Corp Tech SA (Symbol: GCTAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.36, changing hands as high as $15.40 per share. Gamesa Corp Tech SA shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCTAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCTAF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.75 per share, with $18.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.40.

