Games Workshop Says Trading Till Aug-end In Line With Board View; Announces Dividend

September 17, 2025 — 03:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Games Workshop Group Plc (GAW.L, GMWKF.PK), a British manufacturer of miniature wargames, Wednesday said that its trading for the period ending August 31 continues to be in line with the Board expectations for the current fiscal year.

The company said that its Board has also declared a dividend of 0.85 pound per share, bringing the total dividends declared so far in the given financial year to 2.25 pounds per share, higher than the dividend of 1.00 pound per share paid in fiscal 2025.

According to Games Workshop Group, the dividend will be paid on November 21 to shareholders on the register as of October 17. The ex-dividend date is October 16.

