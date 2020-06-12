Games Workshop Lifts FY20 Pre-tax Profit View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Games Workshop Group plc (GAW.L) were gaining around 10 percent in the morning trading in London after the manufacturer of miniature war games on Friday lifted its forecast for fiscal 2020 pre-tax profit.

In its trading update, the company said it now expects profit before tax for the year ended May 31 to be no less than 85 million pounds and sales to be about 270 million pounds.

In late April, Games Workshop projected annual profit before tax of no less than 70 million pounds.

On March 24, the company had announced the temporary closure of all of its operations globally due to Covid-19 following which performance has been impacted. However, recovery since re-opening has been better than expected.

The company now said its warehouses are now operational and factory is working in a limited capacity. Trade and online sales orders are also being processed as these staff currently work from home.

Of the 532 stores, 306 stores are now open in 20 countries. The stores will continue to re-open across the world as local restrictions are lifted. In London, Games Workshop shares were trading at 7,795 pence, up 9.79 percent.

