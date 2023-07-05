Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) Price Target Increased by 8.75% to 11,092.50

The average one-year price target for Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) has been revised to 11,092.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.75% from the prior estimate of 10,200.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,787.00 to a high of 12,600.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from the latest reported closing price of 10,920.00 / share.

Games Workshop Group Maintains 1.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.51%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Games Workshop Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 12.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAW is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 4,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 918K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 429K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAW by 6.96% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 314K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAW by 8.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 185K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAW by 5.30% over the last quarter.

