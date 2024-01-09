Games Workshop Group H1 Profit Rises; Core Revenue Up 11.0%

(RTTNews) - Games Workshop Group PLC reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 95.2 million pounds from 83.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 216.3 pence compared to 202.3 pence. Core operating profit increased to 83.4 million pounds from 70.7 million pounds. Core operating profit at constant currency was 87.8 million pounds.

For the 26 week period to 26 November 2023, revenue increased to 247.7 million pounds from 226.6 million pounds, previous year. Core revenue was 235.6 million pounds compared to 212.3 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, sales were up by 14.2% to 242.4 million pounds.

