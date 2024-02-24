Games Workshop Group (GMWKF) Price Target Increased by 12.13% to 152.60

The average one-year price target for Games Workshop Group (OTCPK:GMWKF) has been revised to 152.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.13% from the prior estimate of 136.09 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.19 to a high of 173.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.57% from the latest reported closing price of 124.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Games Workshop Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMWKF is 0.36%, a decrease of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 4,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 918K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 448K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 8.66% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 0.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 1.44% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 221K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 23.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

