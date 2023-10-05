Games Workshop Group (GMWKF) Price Target Increased by 10.95% to 136.09

The average one-year price target for Games Workshop Group (OTC:GMWKF) has been revised to 136.09 / share. This is an increase of 10.95% from the prior estimate of 122.66 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 105.38 to a high of 157.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.89% from the latest reported closing price of 131.00 / share.

Games Workshop Group Declares $0.50 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on November 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.45 per share.

At the current share price of $131.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Games Workshop Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 12.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMWKF is 0.39%, an increase of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 4,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 918K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 438K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 16.15% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 314K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 14.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.