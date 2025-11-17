Games Workshop Group (GMWKF) Price Target Increased by 14.43% to 234.40

The average one-year price target for Games Workshop Group (OTCPK:GMWKF) has been revised to $234.40 / share. This is an increase of 14.43% from the prior estimate of $204.84 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $221.79 to a high of $255.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.05% from the latest reported closing price of $133.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Games Workshop Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMWKF is 0.42%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 7,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,213K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 501K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 327K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 12.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 294K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMWKF by 9.83% over the last quarter.

