Games sales in Europe jump 12.4% y/y in October, GI.biz reports

18.5M video game units were purchased across Europe during the month of October, marking an increase of 12.4% compared with the same five-week period in 2023, Gamesindustry.biz’s Christopher Dring reports, citing data from GSD. The increase is primarily due to the fact that Activision’s (MSFT) “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” came out in October of this year, where as last year’s new “Call of Duty” release came out in November, the author says, noting that opening two week sales of “Black Ops 6” are up 5% in unit sales compared with last year’s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.” Other top-selling games in Europe in October were EA‘s (EA) “EA Sports FC 25,” Bandai Namco’s (NCBDY) “Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Hogwarts Legacy,” Nintendo’s (NTDOY) “Super Mario Party Jamboree,” and Konami’s (KONMY) “Silent Hill 2.”

