Games-NZ boxer Nyika out of Commonwealth Games with hand injury

July 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand boxer David Nyika will not have the chance to fight for a third straight Commonwealth Games gold medal after pulling out of this year's event in England with a hand injury, the country's Olympic committee (NZOC) said on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympics heavyweight bronze medallist Nyika, 26, bruised bone marrow in his left hand after recent bouts in Australia and faces a six-week recovery period, ruling him out of the July 28-Aug. 8 Games in Birmingham.

"I'm absolutely gutted to be missing out on the Games," Nykia said. "I still haven't fully got my head around it. It is always an honour competing for New Zealand and I was really looking forward to trying to clinch a third gold in Birmingham."

New Zealand middleweight champion Emile Richardson has been added to the team and will compete in the 75kg category, the NZOC added.

