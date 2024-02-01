Games-Lima and Asuncion bid for 2027 Pan American Games

News & Insights

February 01, 2024

Reuters

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lima and Asuncion are the official candidates to host the 2027 Pan American Games, the governing body Panam Sports said on Thursday.

The capitals of Peru and Paraguay will bid to stage the continent's top multi-sport competition after the Colombian city of Barranquilla was stripped of its hosting rights last month for failing to meet its contractual obligations.

"We are very happy with the application from two of our continent's great cities," Panam Sports president Neven Ilic said in a statement. "Both met the stipulated deadline with the requested requirements."

The executive committee of Panam Sports will hold a virtual meeting on March 12 to vote on the next venue.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, had asked the committee to reconsider the decision, while Colombian authorities opened an investigation into the country's sports minister Astrid Rodriguez for alleged neglect of her duties.

Panam Sports did not give any detail on the breaches of the contract when it cancelled the hosting rights.

The most recent edition of the Pan American Games was held in Santiago de Chile in 2023, with almost 7,000 athletes participating from 41 countries.

