News & Insights

World Markets

Games-India thump Bangladesh to reach cricket gold medal decider

October 06, 2023 — 01:22 am EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

HANGZHOU, China, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sai Kishore took three wickets and Tilak Varma smashed a half-century as India thumped Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to reach the Asian Games men's cricket gold medal match.

Games debutants India will play the winner of Pakistan and Afghanistan, who meet in the other semi-final of the Twenty20 tournament later on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Kishore took 3-12 and offspin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar had 2-15 to restrict Bangladesh to a paltry 96 for nine at the Zhejiang University of Technology ground in Hangzhou.

Number three Varma scored an unbeaten 55 off 26 balls and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was 40 not out when India sealed the win with more than 10 overs to spare.

Dropped from the programme at the 2018 Jakarta Games, cricket has returned in Hangzhou with powerhouse India making their first appearance in a coup for the tournament.

India won gold in the women's tournament last week.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.