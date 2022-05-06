Games-Hangzhou Asian Games postponed until 2023 - Olympic Council of Asia

Reuters
The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September has been postponed until 2023, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday.

The 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometres southwest of Shanghai.

No reason was immediately given for the postponement but question marks had been raised over the event taking place with Shanghai having recently been locked down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

