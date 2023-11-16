Games group Embracer tops Q2 operating profit estimates

Adds details on restructuring and context from paragraph 3

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Swedish games developer Embracer EMBRACb.ST on Thursday reported a bigger than expected second-quarter operating profit and said it was on track to meet its annual forecast.

The owner of the Tomb Raider franchise said its adjusted operating profit rose to 1.8 billion Swedish crowns ($170.2 million) in the quarter through September, topping analysts' forecast of 1.62 billion in a company-provided consensus.

The gaming group said its restructuring program had resulted in a reduction of around 900 staff, around 5% of its workforce, and discontinuation of several studios.

"Our restructuring program is making good progress, with opex savings ahead of plan and capex savings expected to contribute notably in the second half of the year," CEO Lars Wingefors said in a statement.

Embracer, like other gaming groups, benefited from growing demand for video games during COVID-related lockdowns, but has since been hit by development delays, falling demand and poor reception for some of its new titles such as Payday 3.

It suffered another setback in May after a $2 billion partnership deal with an undisclosed company fell through, which led it to announce a major restructuring plan in June.

