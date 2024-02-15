Games group Embracer misses Q3 operating profit estimate

adds context, details

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish games developer Embracer EMBRACb.ST on Thursday reported slightly weaker than expected operating profit for the October to December period, adding it may miss its debt reduction target, but it maintained its full-year forecast.

The owner of the Tomb Raider franchise said its adjusted operating profit rose 7% to 2.15 billion Swedish crowns ($204.40 million) in the quarter, slightly below analysts' forecasts of 2.21 billion crowns seen in a company-provided consensus.

The company said it will reach the low end of its 7.0-9.0 billion crown forecast for adjusted operating profit, driven by a softer 2023/2024 PC/Console outlook, recent game performance, and some fourth-quarter pipeline shifts.

Embracer, amid a restructuring, may fall short of its March net debt target of 8 billion crowns, yet remained committed to a 12-month leverage goal and shareholder value maximization.

The game developer, like other gaming groups, benefited from growing demand for video games during COVID-related lockdowns, but has since been hit by development delays, falling demand and poor reception for some of its new titles, such as Payday 3.

($1 = 10.5186 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

((Jesus.calero@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.