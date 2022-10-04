Games-Golf, BMX, coastal rowing to debut at 2026 Commonwealth Games

MELBOURNE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will make their Commonwealth Games debuts when Australia's southern state of Victoria hosts the 2026 edition, organisers said on Wednesday.

Shooting has also returned to the programme after being dropped for the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Coastal rowing, which is pushing to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, involves boats competing in open water.

The 2026 Games will be held across several regional cities in Victoria and will feature 22 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated para-sports, organisers said in a statement.

"Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para-sport disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the road (cycling) race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible," the statement added.

The rural centre of Shepparton will host the BMX and other cycling, including the men's and women's time trials for the road race.

Victoria 2026 sports:

Athletics and Para-Athletics; Badminton; Basketball (3x3 and 3x3 Wheelchair); Boxing; Beach Volleyball; Coastal Rowing; T20 Cricket (Women's only); Cycling (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track and Para-Track); Diving; Golf; Gymnastics; Hockey; Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls; Netball; Para-Powerlifting; Rugby Sevens; Shooting and Para-shooting; Squash; Table Tennis and Para-Table Tennis; Triathlon and Para-Triathlon; Weightlifting

