Games-Canoeing, taekwondo, modern pentathlon earn 2023 European Games spots

Contributor
Hardik Vyas Reuters
Published

Canoeing, taekwondo and modern pentathlon won a spot at the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games after the European Olympic Committees ratified their inclusion on Friday.

The inclusion of these three sports in the third edition of the Games will offer qualification opportunities for athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Canoe slalom and modern pentathalon will make their debuts at the European Games, while it will be a second appearance for taekwondo which featured as part of the programme in Baku 2015.

The European Games are expected to be held in June 2023.

