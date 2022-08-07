US Markets

Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified

Tommy Lund Reuters
Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement.

With Jessie Knight as anchor, the England team thought they had won by one thousandth of a second ahead of Canada's Kyra Constantine after a photo finish.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams and Ama Pipi celebrated along with Knight at the Alexander Stadium, believing England had clinched their eighth athletics gold of this Games.

However, the judges later spotted that Williams' foot had straying over the lane on the first changeover with Ohuruogu and disqualified the team.

Canada were promoted to gold while Jamaica took silver and Scotland bronze.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

