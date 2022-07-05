Gamers Can Save Over 50% Through These Summer Sales

While buying and trying new video games can be fun, your budget may be limited, and you may have to spread out your game purchases throughout the year. Thanks to summer sales, now is an excellent time to get some games. Buying games during a sale can help you stretch your gaming budget further.

Many gamers look forward to seasonal sale opportunities. Is there a new game that you've been wanting to buy? These sales may make it possible for you to get a great game at a considerable discount. Now that it's summertime, there are a few ways to score game deals.

Nintendo's Big Ol' Super Sale

The My Nintendo Store promises savings during its Big Ol' Super Sale. You can buy discounted games through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 7, 2022. Nintendo has many of its popular branded games on sale, along with games from other developers.

Deals vary, but most discounts are in the 25% to 50% off range. If you've been limiting your gaming spending over the last few months, now is a good time to buy a few games to keep you busy for the rest of the year.

The Steam Summer Sale

If you prefer computer gaming over console gaming, then the Steam Summer Sale might be for you. The Steam Summer Sale has thousands of games on sale in all different genres.

Total savings vary, but you can browse discounted game titles to see how much you can save on your next purchase. Some titles are available at 75% off or more. If you want to score a discount, you'll need to hurry because the sale ends at 10:00 a.m. PT on July 7, 2022.

Other ways to save money when buying video games

If the above sales aren't for you, that's okay. You may be able to get deals in other ways.

Check prices at local retailers. Some retailers join in and discount some of their game offerings when these seasonal sales are happening. Best Buy and Target are two examples of retailers that do this. Compare prices at different stores to find the best deal on your next game.

If you've been putting extra money in your gaming fund, don't miss out on the above video game sales. You could save 50% or more and add a new game to your video game collection. You can keep your bank account balance higher if you buy games at a discount.

You're not alone if you're looking for additional ways to save money. You can save more money by making small changes to your life and your spending, which could allow you to reach your financial goals sooner. These personal finance resources can point you in the right direction.

