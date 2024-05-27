News & Insights

GameOn to Debut $GAME Token Amid Fanfare

May 27, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

GameOn Entertainment Technologies (TSE:GET) has released an update.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies is set to revolutionize fantasy sports gaming with the launch of its $GAME token on June 3, supported by top sports leagues and web3 partners. The launch week features over 50 events with sports legends and crypto influencers to drum up excitement. GameOn’s integration of the token into its ecosystem aims to enhance player engagement and offer new interactive experiences.

