GameOn Delays Annual Filings Amid Audit

GameOn Entertainment Technologies has announced an anticipated delay in their annual filings, citing the need for extra due diligence on new commercial agreements and blockchain grants. While the audit progresses without specific concerns, top executives are barred from trading company securities until the filings are completed, which is expected by June 28, 2024. Shareholders, however, remain unaffected by the trading restrictions and can expect regular updates in compliance with management cease trade order guidelines.

