Game On: Sony reportedly in talks to acquire Kadokawa

“Game On” is The Fly’s weekly recap of the stories powering up or beating down video game stocks.

NEW RELEASES: Among this week’s notable releases is Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024,” which launches for PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 19. Also out this week is GSC Game World’s shooter survival game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl,” which launches November 20 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. Both games launch day and date on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

SONY-KADOKAWA TALKS: Sony (SONY) is in discussions to acquire Japanese media powerhouse Kadokawa, a conglomerate that owns a number of anime, events, and video game companies, Reuters’ Anirban Sen and Sam Nussey reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Talks between the companies are ongoing and a deal could be signed in the coming weeks, the authors added. Of note, Kadokawa owns a majority interest in FromSoftware, the Japanese game development studio behind titles such as “Elden Ring,” “Dark Souls,” and “Bloodborne.” Other studios under the Kadokawa banner including Spike Chunsoft, Acquire, and Gotcha Gotcha Games. The Reuters report also noted that Sony already has a 2% stake in Kadokawa as well as a stake in FromSoftware.

THIS IS AN XBOX: Last week, Microsoft (SSNLF), Crocs (CROX), Porsche (POAHY), and The Happy Egg Co. to help bring the campaign to life in unexpected and entertaining ways.The Samsung Smart TV experience continues to be an exciting way to play with Xbox, giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members easy and instant access to hundreds of high-quality games through the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub.Through this campaign, players can not only immerse themselves in their favorite games on Samsung’s platform but also see ‘This is an Xbox’ creative directly on their home screens – and on an even grander scale, coming soon to Times Square… With a showstopping library of iconic franchises and upcoming games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the Xbox gaming experience is widely available across a breadth of devices, providing people with the power to choose more ways to play than ever before.”

MORE VIDEO GAME NEWS:

