Game On: Shuhei Yoshida to leave Sony after more than 30 years

“Game On” is The Fly’s weekly recap of the stories powering up or beating down video game stocks.

NEW RELEASES: This week’s most notable release is NetEase Games’ (NTES) third-person shooter game “Marvel Rivals,” a free-to-play game based on characters from Marvel Comics. The title will release December 6 for PC, Mac (AAPL), PlayStation 5 (SONY), and Xbox Series X/S (MSFT).

NINTENDO REQUEST FOR SUBPOENAS: According to a recent filing in federal court in Washington state, Nintendo of America (NTDOY) said its investigation of a Switch modder has allowed the company to become “aware of multiple other online actors who appeared to have a role in the Pirate Shops,” GameFile’s Stephen Totilo (GDDY), and Tucows, as well as Cloudflare (NET), Github, Discord, Google (GOOGL), and Reddit (RDDT) in an attempt to identify associates of noted Switch modder James Williams, the author noted.

YOSHIDA TO LEAVE SONY: Longtime Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Shuhei Yoshida, who served as president of SIE Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019, said he is leaving the company on January 15, 2025. “I’ve been with PlayStation from the beginning, and this is my 31st year with PlayStation,” he said in a blog post. “And when I hit 30 years, I was thinking, hmm, it may be about time for me to move on. You know, the company’s been doing great. I love PS5, I love the games that are coming out on this platform. And we have new generations of management who I respect and admire. And I’m so excited for the future of PlayStation. So you know, PlayStation is in really good hands. I thought, okay, this is my time.”

MORE VIDEO GAME NEWS:

