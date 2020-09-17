Unity Software, which provides a real-time 3D video game development platform, raised $1.3 billion by offering 25 million shares at $52, above the upwardly revised $44 to $48 range.



The San Francisco, CA-based company originally planned to offer shares at $34 to $42, before raising the range on Wednesday.



Unity used a new bidding process for its IPO, in which the company determined the IPO price and allocations after receiving online bids from prospective investors indicating their desired number of shares and price.



Unity Software plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol U. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Game on: Unity Software prices IPO well above the range at $52, raising $1.3 billion originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

