News & Insights

Stocks
CMCSA

Game On: Judge grants Google temporary stay on Android store changes

October 22, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“Game On” is The Fly’s weekly recap of the stories powering up or beating down video game stocks.

NEW RELEASES: This week’s biggest release is Activision’s (MSFT) “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” which launches October 25 for PlayStation 4 (SONY), PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Of note, “Black Ops 6” will be the first brand new “Call of Duty” game to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one of release. Also out this week is Sega’s (SGAMY) “Sonic X Shadow Generations,” which comes out October 25 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (NTDOY).

ANDROID STORE: Google (GOOGL) and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games confirmed to (TCEHY), KKR (KKR), Disney (DIS), and Sony.

‘ZELDA’ JAPAN SALES: Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom” was the best-selling physical game in Japan for the month of September, moving over 200,000 units, Gamesindustry.biz’s James Batchelor (NCBDY) “Gundam Breaker 4,” Nintendo’s “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Visions of Mana,” and Sony’s “Astro Bot.”

Click here to check out recent Media Buzz Sentiment on Nintendo as measured by TipRanks.

MORE VIDEO GAME NEWS:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA
DIS
EA
GOOG
GOOGL
KKR
MSFT
NFLX
NTDOF
NTDOY
SGAMF
SGAMY
SNEJF
SONY
SQNXF
TCEHY
TCTZF
TTWO
UBSFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.