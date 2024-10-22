Game On: Judge grants Google temporary stay on Android store changes

“Game On” is The Fly’s weekly recap of the stories powering up or beating down video game stocks.

NEW RELEASES: This week’s biggest release is Activision’s (MSFT) “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” which launches October 25 for PlayStation 4 (SONY), PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Of note, “Black Ops 6” will be the first brand new “Call of Duty” game to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one of release. Also out this week is Sega’s (SGAMY) “Sonic X Shadow Generations,” which comes out October 25 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (NTDOY).

ANDROID STORE: Google (GOOGL) and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games confirmed to (TCEHY), KKR (KKR), Disney (DIS), and Sony.

‘ZELDA’ JAPAN SALES: Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom” was the best-selling physical game in Japan for the month of September, moving over 200,000 units, Gamesindustry.biz’s James Batchelor (NCBDY) “Gundam Breaker 4,” Nintendo’s “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Visions of Mana,” and Sony’s “Astro Bot.”

MORE VIDEO GAME NEWS:

