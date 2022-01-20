Game developer Nexon says it will sell Six Waves to Stillfront for $93 mln

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese-South Korean game developer Nexon Co said on Thursday it would sell its 34.8% stake in Six Waves Inc to Sweden-based Stillfront Group AB for about $93 million, sending its shares up 6% in Tokyo trade.

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese-South Korean game developer Nexon Co 3659.T said on Thursday it would sell its 34.8% stake in Six Waves Inc to Sweden-based Stillfront Group AB SFRG.ST for about $93 million, sending its shares up 6% in Tokyo trade.

Nexon made the investment in mobile game publisher Six Waves in 2011, aiming to expand in the social gaming field.

"Since then, Nexon and Six Waves Inc have not achieved the business results initially expected and the investment came to be positioned as pure investment at Nexon," it said in a statement.

Six Waves requested the sale of Nexon's stake to Stillfront, and Nexon agreed, it said, adding that it was still analysing the impact of the sale on its first-quarter financial results.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters