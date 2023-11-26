Game Changers: 7 Undervalued Stocks With Unbelievable Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the ever-evolving landscape of investments, the hunt for hidden gems that promise exponential growth and transformative potential is a pursuit cherished by all. A treasure trove of seven undervalued stocks shimmering with untapped possibilities, each poised to revolutionize the market.

As the article navigates through the labyrinth of financial markets, the spotlight falls on certain companies. Each holds the promise of unlocking unprecedented opportunities for savvy investors.

These stocks aren’t merely symbols on trading boards; they embody innovation, resilience, and strategic prowess, waiting to be discovered by astute investors seeking the next big breakthrough. From financial innovators revolutionizing lending landscapes to energy powerhouses navigating global demand shifts, these stocks paint a vivid mosaic of potential.

Read more for an exhilarating journey into the heart of these enterprises. Here, the financial strategies meet market dynamism, and hidden potentials emerge as game-changing forces in the world of investments.

Undervalued Stocks: SoFi (SOFI)

Source: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com

SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) lending business is experiencing substantial growth, yielding over 60% margins. SoFi indicates a high loan pricing beta, showcasing the sensitivity of its loan yields to interest rate changes. For instance, personal loans exhibit a 200% beta, while student loan refinancing shows a 100% beta.

The company focuses on high- or super-prime customers. These customers hold an average FICO score of 746 and a weighted average income of $160K. They maintain a strong credit profile with an annualized loss rate of around 3.4% in their personal loan book.

Additionally, SoFi strategically decides between selling and retaining loans on the balance sheet to optimize returns. They demonstrate a significant delta between holding loans and selling, with a 6% annualized return on personal loans against a 104.0% market value.

Notably, it has also gained substantial deposits, with a 90% contribution from direct deposit members and 98% fully insured by the FDIC. Lastly, looking at home loans, SoFi holds less than 0.1% of the market share. It is signaling significant room for growth, especially within its existing member base. That makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in my book.

Block (SQ)

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Looking forward, Block’s (NYSE:SQ) outlook for Q4 2023 suggests an estimated gross profit between $1.95 billion and $1.98 billion, reflecting a 19% growth rate at the midpoint. Despite moderating rates, the company anticipates continued growth in Square and Cash App, focusing on various product strengths and strategic adjustments. Block’s decision to merge the BNPL platform into the Cash App indicates a strategic move. This may enhance consumer experiences and streamline operations, potentially fostering ecosystem synergies.

Additionally, the company aims for significant margin expansion and profitability enhancements. It forecasts adjusted EBITDA between $430 million and $450 million and adjusted operating income between $40 million and $60 million in Q4, with higher full-year 2023 profit guidance.

Finally, Block has a strategic plan to achieve the Rule of 40 by 2026, emphasizing efficiency, disciplined expenses, and balancing growth and profitability. The company is committed to maintaining a robust top-line growth trajectory while exercising fiscal discipline to drive leverage.

Torm (TRMD)

Source: Shutterstock

Torm’s (NASDAQ:TRMD) focus on premium trades and regions, and its integrated platform (One Torm) has ensured strong customer support and access to favorable cargo combinations. It is vital for optimizing fleet positioning and earning potential.

Fundamentally, the company capitalizes on geopolitical shifts affecting trade flows, particularly the EU ban on Russian oil products. That leads to a recalibration of trade flows toward longer distances, resulting in higher freight rates and increased volatility. Analysis of demand drivers, including changes in EU import ton-miles and shifts in trade volumes, highlights Torm’s ability to adapt and capitalize on evolving market dynamics.

Finally, anticipating a rebound in market rates, Torm expects a stronger Q4, considering factors such as the narrowing of diesel stocks in Europe, widened arbitrage spreads, and increased trade flows, especially for long-haul sources. Factors like global oil demand scaling to record highs and changes in refinery landscapes, particularly in the Middle East. Thus, this suggests sustained growth opportunities for the company in the coming months and years.

Undervalued Stocks: Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Source: Oil and Gas Photographer / Shutterstock.com

Marathon Petroleum’s (NYSE:MPC) operational strength lies in its robust refining utilization, maintaining a 94% utilization rate in the third quarter. This indicates efficient use of its refining assets, processing nearly 2.8 million barrels of crude daily across its 13 refineries. The high utilization rate reflects Marathon Petroleum’s capacity to meet market demand effectively.

Additionally, the market environment presents favorable conditions, with strong demand for diesel and gasoline globally. Global supply tightness, especially in European distillates, has supported refining margins. Marathon Petroleum’s ability to navigate tight supply situations reflects its market resilience and potential for capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

Furthermore, there is a record-high global oil demand due to the increasing need for affordable and reliable energy worldwide. Marathon Petroleum’s operations align with this growing demand, emphasizing the company’s relevance in meeting the escalating energy needs. Therefore, the slow progress in global capacity additions and supply constraints position Marathon Petroleum advantageously, showcasing potential opportunities for the company to bridge the supply-demand gap. This is why I believe MPC is one of the most undervalued stocks.

Opera (OPRA)

Source: bangoland / Shutterstock.com

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) focuses on attracting higher-value users, particularly in Western markets. It leads to an 11% growth in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) compared to the prior quarter and a 24% year-over-year increase to $1.31. Its advertising revenue grew by 24%, contributing to total revenue (39%) through increased O&O advertising revenue and audience extension business growth.

Additionally, Aria, Opera’s AI-driven browser, represents a strategic area of focus aimed at enhancing user experiences. Aria, integrated into flagship browsers like Opera One, Opera for Android, and Opera GX, leverages a composer architecture tapping into various language models for improved accuracy and real-time information from the web. Thus, Aria enhances browsing experiences and aims to develop AI-generated content, increasing user engagement.

Finally, Opera Ads serves as a pivotal revenue enabler, catering to a vast user base of hundreds of millions of Opera users. Opera Ads enables advertisers to reach a global audience through real-time bidding and partner inventories. Handling millions of ad requests at peak times, Opera Ads focuses on performance metrics, aiding advertisers in achieving extended reach, product expectations, brand recognition, and favorable returns.

Undervalued Stocks: Perion (PERI)

Source: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) Q3 2023 financial results demonstrate the strength of its diversified revenue streams. The company has expanded beyond traditional display advertising, incorporating high-growth areas like connected TV (CTV) and retail media. Notably, retail media revenue surged by 112% year-over-year, exceeding expectations and contributing significantly to display advertising revenue.

Additionally, the diversification strategy reflects adaptability to market trends and the ability to capture emerging opportunities swiftly, thus reducing reliance on any single advertising segment. By expanding into new revenue streams while maintaining a focus on existing ones, like search advertising, Perion has managed to sustain consistent growth.

Lastly, Perion’s emphasis on technological innovation is evident through its advanced advertising solutions. The company leverages AI capabilities to personalize ad content across various media channels. Examples such as integrating immersive ad units into live CTV sports programming demonstrate Perion’s ability to create high-impact, targeted advertisements, ensuring optimal engagement.

Copa (CPA)

Source: Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA) consistently demonstrates exceptional operational efficiency with an on-time performance of 89.4% and a completion factor of 99.8% (Q3 2023), highlighting reliability and customer satisfaction. The company has expanded its network by starting services to various destinations, such as Austin, Baltimore, Manta, and Barquisimeto, aiming to serve 81 destinations in 32 countries across the Americas. This expansion strengthens Copa’s position as a leading connecting hub in Latin America.

Strategically, Copa has enhanced its fleet by acquiring new Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending Q3 2023 with 103 aircraft. The planned acquisition of additional aircraft indicates a commitment to meet growing demand and improve operational efficiency.

Finally, Copa maintains a robust financial structure with assets close to $5 billion, over $1.2 billion in cash and investments, and manageable debt of $1.7 billion, resulting in an adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.4x. The low average cost of debt of 3.4% contributes to favorable financial management. Looking forward, Copa aims to sustainably reduce unit costs further to achieve a Cost Per Available Seat Mile-Ex of $0.058 by 2025, emphasizing a focus on cost efficiency and operational excellence. Thus, it is one of the most undervalued stocks in this list.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

