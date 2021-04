(RTTNews) - GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) Friday said it expects first-quarter earnings of $0.55 to $0.59 per share. This compares to last year's profit of $0.42 per share.

Assets under management were $33.4 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to $27.5 billion at March 31, 2020.

GAMCO said it will be issuing further details on its financial results in early May.

