GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Tust (GNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Tust (GNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.22, the dividend yield is 6.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNT was $5.22, representing a -15.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.21 and a 128.95% increase over the 52 week low of $2.28.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.