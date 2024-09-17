GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/19/24, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GNT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 9/26/24. As a percentage of GNT.PRA's recent share price of $23.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of GNT.PRA to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when GNT.PRA shares open for trading on 9/19/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.41%, which compares to an average yield of 5.22% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GNT.PRA shares, versus GNT:

Below is a dividend history chart for GNT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GNT.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNT) are up about 0.8%.

