GNT.PRA

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

December 14, 2022 — 01:49 pm EST

On 12/16/22, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GNT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/27/22. As a percentage of GNT.PRA's recent share price of $23.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of GNT.PRA to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when GNT.PRA shares open for trading on 12/16/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.68%, which compares to an average yield of 5.82% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNT.PRA shares, versus GNT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GNT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GNT.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GNT.PRA) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNT) are up about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
