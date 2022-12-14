GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/16/22, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GNT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 12/27/22. As a percentage of GNT.PRA's recent share price of $23.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of GNT.PRA to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when GNT.PRA shares open for trading on 12/16/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.68%, which compares to an average yield of 5.82% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNT.PRA shares, versus GNT:
Below is a dividend history chart for GNT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust's 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GNT.PRA) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNT) are up about 0.2%.
Also see: EXTR Options Chain
SR Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of BFIT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.