GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distributions of $0.04 per Share for April, May, and June 2025

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust will continue monthly cash distributions, increasing annual distribution by 33% to $0.48 per share.

The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) has reaffirmed its commitment to monthly cash distributions, declaring a payment of $0.04 per share for April, May, and June 2025. The annual distribution has been increased by 33% to $0.48 per share, with monthly distributions commencing from October 2024. The Board indicates that future distributions might exceed the Fund's earnings and could primarily be a return of capital for tax purposes. Shareholders will receive updates on distribution components, and the Fund emphasizes that distribution amounts do not reflect investment performance. As a closed-end investment company focused on generating income through investments in gold and natural resources companies, the Fund also engages in writing covered call options, which carries its associated risks. Investors are encouraged to consider the investment objectives and risks before investing.

Potential Positives

The Board of Trustees declared a cash distribution of $0.04 per share for three consecutive months, indicating a commitment to providing regular income to shareholders.

The annual distribution was increased by 33% to $0.48 per share, enhancing shareholder returns.

The Fund's distributions for 2025 are expected to primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes, which may be advantageous for shareholders in managing their tax liabilities.

The announcement reflects the Fund's ongoing review process for potential distributions, demonstrating proactive management and adaptive strategy in a fluctuating market environment.

Potential Negatives

The distribution being primarily a return of capital may indicate the Fund is not generating sufficient earnings to cover its distributions, which could raise concerns about its financial health.

The statement that there can be no assurance of future distributions at the current rate or frequency implies potential instability in the income provided to shareholders.

The mention of capital gain distributions not being taxable in 2025 due to tax basis carryforwards could confuse investors and detract from the perceived reliability of the Fund's financial performance.

FAQ

What is the monthly cash distribution amount for 2025?

The monthly cash distribution amount for 2025 is declared at $0.04 per share for April, May, and June.

How much has the annual distribution increased?

The Board of Trustees increased the annual distribution by 33%, raising it to $0.48 per share.

Will distributions mainly consist of a return of capital?

Yes, 2025 distributions to common shareholders will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

How often does the Board review distribution amounts?

The Board reviews potential distribution amounts each quarter, considering the Fund’s income and net asset value.

When will shareholders receive tax notifications for distributions?

Shareholders will receive written notifications regarding tax components in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.

Full Release



RYE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.04 per share for each of April, May, and June 2025. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2025 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.





The Board of Trustees increased the annual distribution 33% to $0.48 per share, which will be paid $0.04 per share monthly, commencing with the October 2024 monthly distribution.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









April





April 15, 2025





April 23, 2025





$0.04









May





May 15, 2025





May 22, 2025





$0.04









June





June 13, 2025





June 23, 2025





$0.04













Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





Because the Fund’s current monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.





Short-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, ordinary income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. There are no capital loss carryforwards for book purposes. Therefore the Fund, on a book basis, may be distributing short term gains generated from option premiums that will not be taxable in 2025 because of the capital loss carryforwards available on a tax basis. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









David Schachter









(914) 921-5057









The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.









Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks.



There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.







About The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust







The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $142 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GNT





CUSIP – 36465E101





Investor Relations Contact:





David Schachter





(914) 921-5057





dschachter@gabelli.com



