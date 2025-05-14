GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Continuation of Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August, and September 2025

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.04 per share for mid-2025.

The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has confirmed its policy of monthly cash distributions, declaring distributions of $0.04 per share for July, August, and September 2025, following a 33% increase in the annual distribution to $0.48 per share. While it is anticipated that these distributions will primarily represent a return of capital for tax purposes and may exceed the Fund's earnings, the Board will regularly evaluate the distribution amount based on the Fund's net asset value and market conditions. Shareholders will receive notifications regarding the components and tax treatment of these distributions through Form 1099-DIV in early 2026. Investors are advised to consider the investment risks associated with the Fund, including market fluctuations and the nature of its investment strategy in natural resources and gold sectors.

The Board of Trustees declared monthly cash distributions of $0.04 per share for the upcoming months, indicating consistent income for shareholders.

The annual distribution was increased by 33% to $0.48 per share, reflecting the Fund's commitment to enhance shareholder returns.

The Fund's strategy includes a return of capital for tax purposes, which can be attractive for investors in terms of tax efficiency.

The Fund has a diversified investment approach, primarily in gold and natural resources, which positions it well to capitalize on market opportunities in these sectors.

The announcement that cash distributions for 2025 may primarily constitute a return of capital is a concern as it indicates that distributions might not be funded by earnings, which could signal underlying financial instability.

The warning that the distribution rate is subject to modification at any time implies uncertainty for investors regarding future payouts, which may lead to decreased confidence in the Fund's financial stability.

Potential fluctuations in the Fund’s net asset value and reliance on short-term capital gains from options could indicate volatility in performance, raising concerns for investors about the risk associated with their investments.

What is the monthly cash distribution amount for GNT in 2025?

The monthly cash distribution amount for GNT in 2025 is $0.04 per share for July, August, and September.

How much did the Board increase the annual distribution for GNT?

The Board increased the annual distribution by 33% to $0.48 per share, paid monthly.

Are the GNT distributions expected to exceed earnings?

Yes, GNT may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings for the current year.

How will GNT distributions affect shareholders' taxes?

Distributions may primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes; details will be sent via Form 1099-DIV.

Where can I find updates on GNT's distribution components?

Updates on GNT's distribution components are available on the company's website and notifications will be sent to shareholders.

$GNT Insider Trading Activity

$GNT insiders have traded $GNT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,987 shares for an estimated $485,381.

$GNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $GNT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.04 per share for each of July, August, and September 2025. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2025 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.





The Board of Trustees increased the annual distribution 33% to $0.48 per share, which will be paid $0.04 per share monthly, commencing with the October 2024 monthly distribution.









Distribution Month





Record Date





Payable Date





Distribution Per Share









July





July 17, 2025





July 24, 2025





$0.04









August





August 15, 2025





August 22, 2025





$0.04









September





September 16, 2025





September 23, 2025





$0.04













Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





Because the Fund’s current monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution.





Short-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, ordinary income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. There are no capital loss carryforwards for book purposes. Therefore the Fund, on a book basis, may be distributing short term gains generated from option premiums that will not be taxable in 2025 because of the capital loss carryforwards available on a tax basis. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









David Schachter









(914) 921-5057









The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.









Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks.



There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.







About The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust







The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $147 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GNT





CUSIP – 36465E101





Investor Relations Contact:





David Schachter





(914) 921-5057





dschachter@gabelli.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.