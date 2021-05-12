GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Surges 29% Yet Its Low P/E Is No Reason For Excitement

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 29% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last month tops off a massive increase of 112% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, GAMCO Investors may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at GAMCO Investors over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:GBL Price Based on Past Earnings May 12th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as GAMCO Investors' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 12% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 14% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 18% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that GAMCO Investors is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On GAMCO Investors' P/E

Shares in GAMCO Investors are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that GAMCO Investors maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

