Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that GBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.54, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $12.54, representing a -38.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.31 and a 38.87% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

GBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.