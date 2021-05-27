Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9900% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.21, the dividend yield is 27.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $29.21, representing a -2.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.86 and a 178.46% increase over the 52 week low of $10.49.

GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GBL as a top-10 holding:

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (PQSG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQSG with an increase of 14.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GBL at 0.27%.

