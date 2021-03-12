Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that GBL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $21.26, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.26 and a 135.44% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

GBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.