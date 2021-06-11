Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -99% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.34, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $24.34, representing a -18.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.94 and a 132.03% increase over the 52 week low of $10.49.

GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37.

