Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that GBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.09, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $18.09, representing a -20.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.81 and a 22.15% increase over the 52 week low of $14.81.

GBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89.

