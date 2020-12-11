Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Gamco Investors, Inc. (GBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that GBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.24, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBL was $15.24, representing a -22.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.78 and a 68.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

GBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). GBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBL Dividend History page.

